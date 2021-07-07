Osaka Asks for Coronavirus Pre-emergency Extension

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, July 7 (Jiji Press)--Osaka Prefecture on Wednesday asked the Japanese central government to extend the novel coronavirus pre-emergency designation for the western prefecture, currently set to expire on Sunday.

Given signs of a coronavirus resurgence, the prefectural government judged that the designation needs to stay in place until the end of July, when COVID-19 vaccinations of elderly residents are slated to finish.

Daily infection and other numbers in the prefecture have mostly fallen below the levels set by the central government to place prefectures under the pre-emergency state. But the coronavirus is spreading, especially among people in their 20s and 30s.

"It is necessary to slow the spread of infections until vaccinations of elderly citizens are over," Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura told a press conference.

Even if the central government decides to lift the pre-emergency state for Osaka, the prefecture will keep intact its request for restaurants and bars to close by 8 p.m., Yoshimura also said.

