30-Year-Old Man Arrested in U.S. over Murder of Japanese Woman

New York, July 6 (Jiji Press)--U.S. investigative authorities have arrested a 30-year-old man over the murder of a Japanese woman in her 20s in Miami, Florida.

According to documents submitted by local authorities to a court, Richard Howell, a resident of Miami, was arrested over two counts of second-degree murder.

While the victimized Japanese national is reportedly a resident of the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa, the Japanese Consulate-General in Miami has not disclosed information on the victim.

According to the documents, local police were dispatched to a home in Miami after Howell's mother phoned the police to report that her son had fired a firearm on Thursday morning.

Howell himself also called the police to say that he had killed his father, and that he was hearing voices.

