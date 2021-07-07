Japan Names China, Russia, N. Korea as Cyber Threats

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government named China, Russia and North Korea as threats of cyberattacks in its draft for the next cybersecurity strategy adopted on Wednesday.

This is the first time that Japan has mentioned a specific country as a threat in a cybersecurity strategy.

The draft was adopted at a meeting of the Cyber Security Strategy Headquarters, headed by Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato. The new strategy is expected to be approved at a cabinet meeting as early as this autumn.

"By utilizing all possible capacities and means the country can have, the entire government needs to work out (steps against cyberattacks), ranging from initial response to policy measures, in a unified manner," Kato said at the meeting.

"I hope specific steps will be taken to further reinforce the system and functions, including everyday training," Kato said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]