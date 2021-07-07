3 Opposition Parties Agree on No Spectators for Tokyo Games

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 7 (Jiji Press)--Parliamentary affairs chiefs of three Japanese opposition parties at a meeting Wednesday agreed to call for ceremonies and competitions at this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics to have "no spectators without exceptions."

The three parties are the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Japanese Communist Party and the Democratic Party for the People.

"To say that people who paid for their tickets are spectators and the games' officials and sponsors' guests are not is just a sophistry," CDP parliamentary affairs chief Jun Azumi told reporters after the meeting.

"Those people watching (the games) at the stadium will not be understood by the public," he added.

Azumi later met with Hiroshi Moriyama, his counterpart from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and told him about the oppositions' thoughts on spectators at the Tokyo Games.

