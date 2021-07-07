Tokyo to Face 4th COVID-19 State of Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to declare a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic in Tokyo for a fourth time, informed sources said Wednesday.

The move comes after the Tokyo metropolitan government reported 920 new COVID-19 cases for the day, the first figure above 900 since May 13.

In the Japanese capital, the third state of emergency was lifted only on June 20. Tokyo, along with some other prefectures, is currently placed in the pre-emergency stage.

The government plans to maintain the fourth state of emergency until Aug. 22, meaning that the Tokyo Olympics, slated to start on July 23, will be held under the state of emergency.

On Thursday, the central government will formally decide on the fresh state of emergency after hearing opinions from related experts, the sources said. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will subsequently hold a press conference.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]