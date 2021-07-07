Inappropriate Land Work Possibly behind Atami Mudslide

Newsfrom Japan

Shizuoka, July 7 (Jiji Press)--Inappropriate land-raising work may have been behind Saturday's deadly mudslide in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, Vice Governor Takashi Nanba said Wednesday.

The mudslide, which killed at least seven people and damaged about 130 buildings, has been found to have started around a site where the ground level was raised with soil. Nanba said that he believes "the construction method was inappropriate."

A developer acquired the site in 2006 and submitted a plan to raise its ground level with soil to the city in 2007. Later, the prefecture took corrective action against the developer for its unauthorized forest development, according to Nanba.

The land-raising work was completed three years later. But as wood waste was found in the soil, the city and the prefecture ordered the developer to remove the waste in 2010, he said.

About 54,000 cubic meters of soil was used in the work, although the developer's plan had called for some 36,000 cubic meters of soil to be poured in, Nanba said.

