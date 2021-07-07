25 Listed as Missing after Central Japan Mudslide

Newsfrom Japan

Atami, Shizuoka Pref., July 7 (Jiji Press)--Twenty-five people were listed as missing as of Wednesday, four days after a large-scale mudslide hit Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan.

Two people who had been listed as missing were confirmed to be safe as of Wednesday afternoon.

About 1,700 rescue workers, including police officers, firefighters and Self-Defense Forces troops, continued to search Atami's Izusan district for victims.

The mudslide has killed seven people and damaged 131 buildings. As of Wednesday afternoon, 545 residents were in shelter.

