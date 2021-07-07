Tokyo's Daily Coronavirus Tally Jumps to 920

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 7 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Tokyo came to 920 on Wednesday, topping the 900 mark for the first time since May 13, the Japanese capital's metropolitan government said.

Tokyo's daily infection tally rose by 206 from a week earlier, posting the 18th straight week-on-week gain.

The daily tally averaged 631.7 for the last week, up 24.3 pct from the preceding week.

Across Japan, 2,191 people were newly found positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The nationwide daily count exceeded 2,000 for the first time since June 10.

Meanwhile, 14 new deaths were reported among infected people in the country on Wednesday. The nationwide number of severe COVID-19 cases fell by one from the previous day to 480.

