Japan Reports 80 New Delta Infections in Past Week

Tokyo, July 7 (Jiji Press)--The number of infections with the delta variant of the novel coronavirus in Japan rose by 80 to 304 in the week ended Monday, the health ministry said Wednesday.

The delta variant has been detected in 20 of the country’s 47 prefectures. In the week ended on Monday, it was newly confirmed in Ibaraki, Niigata, Kyoto, Nara and Okinawa.

Tokyo has recorded the most delta infections, with 61 cases, followed by Chiba, with 48, Kanagawa, with 41, Osaka, with 31, Aichi, with 27, and Hyogo, with 24.

Suspected infections with the variant totaled 1,409 cases in the week through Monday, exceeding 1,000 for the first time and jumping by 842 from the previous week.

Airport and other border quarantines had confirmed 222 delta variant infections as of June 28.

