Konami to End Ambassador Contract with Barcelona Striker

Tokyo, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese video game company Konami Digital Entertainment Co. has said it will terminate its ambassador contract with Antoine Griezmann, a French forward of Spanish football club Barcelona, over a video that appeared to mock Japanese hotel staff.

In an announcement on Wednesday, Konami also said, “We, as a partner of the club, will seek detailed explanations about the background and the club’s response to the matter.”

The video in question was taken by Ousmane Dembele, also a French forward playing for Barcelona, in a hotel room during a Japan tour of the club in 2019.

In the video, Dembele zoomed in on the faces of Japanese hotel staff members and is heard making fun of their appearances and language. It also shows Griezmann laughing in response to Dembele’s comments.

