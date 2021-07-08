IOC's Bach Arrives in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 8 (Jiji Press)--International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach arrived in Japan on Thursday ahead of the July 23 opening of the Tokyo Olympics, expected to take place under a coronavirus state of emergency.

As early as Thursday, Bach will attend a five-way meeting with the Japanese central government, the Tokyo metropolitan government, the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee and the International Paralympic Committee, to decide whether to allow spectators during the Tokyo Games.

The central government plans to put Tokyo under a COVID-19 state of emergency from Monday through Aug. 22, following a spike in infection cases.

During his stay in Japan, Bach is expected to visit the western city of Hiroshima on July 16, when an Olympic truce based on a U.N. resolution starts.

He arrived in the country after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.

