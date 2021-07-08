Panel OKs Plan to Put Tokyo under Emergency until Aug. 22
Newsfrom JapanPolitics Society Lifestyle
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, July 8 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese advisory panel Thursday approved a government plan to put Tokyo under a coronavirus state of emergency from Monday through Aug. 22.
As the Tokyo Olympics will be held between July 23 and Aug. 8, the six-week state of emergency will cover all of the Olympic period.
The plan was presented at a meeting of the panel of experts on basic coronavirus response policy measures.
The government will make a final decision on the plan at a meeting of its coronavirus task force Thursday afternoon after reporting the plan to the Diet, Japan's parliament.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will then hold a press conference to explain coronavirus measures.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]