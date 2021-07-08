Panel OKs Plan to Put Tokyo under Emergency until Aug. 22

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 8 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese advisory panel Thursday approved a government plan to put Tokyo under a coronavirus state of emergency from Monday through Aug. 22.

As the Tokyo Olympics will be held between July 23 and Aug. 8, the six-week state of emergency will cover all of the Olympic period.

The plan was presented at a meeting of the panel of experts on basic coronavirus response policy measures.

The government will make a final decision on the plan at a meeting of its coronavirus task force Thursday afternoon after reporting the plan to the Diet, Japan's parliament.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will then hold a press conference to explain coronavirus measures.

