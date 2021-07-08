FC Barcelona Apologizes over Racist Video Filmed in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

London, July 7 (Jiji Press)--Spanish football club Barcelona said Wednesday it wants to "apologize publicly" over a video filmed in a hotel room in Japan, in which two players of the club appeared to make remarks or show behaviors that can be taken as racist.

FC Barcelona said in a statement that it deeply regrets the displeasure among Japanese and Asian fans caused by the recently surfaced video in which Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann "displayed a lack of respect in their attitude" toward several hotel employees in Japan.

"This attitude in no way coincides with the values that FC Barcelona represents and defends," the club said.

The two Barcelona forward players, who are also in France's national team, have been under fire for mocking the appearances of Japanese hotel staff members and their language in the video taken during a Japan tour of the club in 2019. The video recently went viral on social media.

