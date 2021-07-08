3 Japanese Opposition Parties Call for Extra Diet Session

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Three Japanese opposition parties agreed at a meeting Thursday to call for an extraordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, to be convened before the July 23 opening of the Tokyo Olympics.

Diet affairs chiefs of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Japanese Communist Party and the Democratic Party for the People made the request so as to prepare the country for unexpected situations arising from a coronavirus resurgence while the games are being held.

Jun Azumi, Diet affairs chief of the main opposition CDP, conveyed the request to his counterpart from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Hiroshi Moriyama.

"We can't tell what will happen during the Olympics and Paralympics," Azumi told reporters.

"It is reasonable to convene the Diet so we are able to respond" to contingencies, he added.

