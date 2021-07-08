Suga Govt Decides to Put Tokyo under 4th COVID-19 Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s administration decided on Thursday to put Tokyo under a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic for a fourth time, with the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics increasingly likely to be held without spectators, in principle.

The fresh state of emergency will be in place from Monday through Aug. 22, while the Olympics are slated to take place from July 23 to Aug. 8.

The government made the decision at a meeting of its Novel Coronavirus Response Headquarters, headed by Suga, on Thursday evening.

The move comes as the government finds it necessary to take tougher measures against the pandemic, including in the Bon summer holiday period in August, in light of the continuing rise in the daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Tokyo.

Tokyo is currently placed in the pre-emergency stage after its third state of emergency was lifted at the end of June 20.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]