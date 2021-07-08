Death Toll from Central Japan Mudslide Rises to 9

Newsfrom Japan

Atami, Shizuoka Pref., July 8 (Jiji Press)--The death toll from Saturday's large-scale mudslide in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, rose to nine on Thursday.

Two victims were newly found in a house hit by the mudslide, according to the Atami city government.

Of the nine dead, three were identified as Kyoko Kimura, 84, Ineko Amano, 85, and Hajime Amano, 56, bringing the number of identified victims to five.

The number of missing people from the mudslide that hit the Izusan district came to 22 as two more people were found.

Some 1,700 rescue workers, including police officers, firefighters and Self-Defense Forces personnel, continued searching for missing people. Their operations were suspended frequently due to heavy rain.

