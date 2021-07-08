Tokyo May See 1,500 Daily Infections by August: Experts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo can expect to see some 1,500 new COVID-19 cases per day by Aug. 4 if current infection trends continue, Japanese medical experts said Thursday.

Infections are spreading in Tokyo, the experts told metropolitan government officials, urging them to curb the flow of people and boost the medical system in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Tokyo rose to 625.4 from 502.7 a week before.

Norio Omagari of the National Center for Global Health and Medicine warned of a possible spike in infections, citing an increased flow of people and a spread of highly infectious coronavirus variants.

Such a spike can be larger than that seen during the third wave of infections in January, Omagari said.

