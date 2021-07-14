Japanese Professor Developing Remedy for Renal Disease in Cats

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--Domestic cats are highly susceptible to irreversible chronic kidney disease and often die from the illness after suffering for a long time.

Toru Miyazaki, 59, professor at the Graduate School of Medicine of the University of Tokyo, has got to the bottom of a health issue that torments cat owners and lovers, and cats themselves of course, and is now working on the development of a remedy.

He is a medical doctor for humans, not a veterinarian. After graduating from the university's Faculty of Medicine in 1986, Miyazaki started as a hospital doctor but later chose to devote himself to basic research to clarify the causes of and seek therapies for many incurable diseases in humans.

Miyazaki is the author of a book, "Neko ga 30-sai made Ikiru Hi" (The Day When Cats Can Live to 30), that is set to be released in August by major Japanese news agency Jiji Press.

As a principal investigator at the Basel Institute for Immunology in Switzerland since 1995, Miyazaki discovered a unique protein that exists in human blood at a high level, but had not been known, and named it Apoptosis Inhibitor of Macrophage (AIM). AIM supports the survival of macrophage, an immune cell type that protects the human body at the first defense from pathogens such as germs by engulfing them.

