5-Year Term Sought for Akimoto over Casino-Linked Graft

Tokyo, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Prosecutors sought a five-year prison term for lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto in a corruption case linked to a project to build a casino-featuring integrated resort in Japan.

His acts significantly damaged public trust in integrated resort projects, the public prosecutors said in a trial of Akimoto, 49, at Tokyo District Court.

They also demanded 7.6 million yen in fines.

Akimoto, a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, is accused of taking bribes from a company and offering bribes to witnesses in his trial.

The prosecutors said that Akimoto began taking bribes just after he took office as state minister in charge of affairs related to integrated resorts.

