Japan Logs 2,246 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's daily coronavirus count came to 2,246 on Thursday, topping 2,000 for the second consecutive day.

New cases increased especially in the Tokyo metropolitan area, with Chiba Prefecture reporting a five-month high of 200 cases and Kanagawa Prefecture 322 cases, the first above-300 figure in 48 days.

In Tokyo, 896 people were newly found positive for the coronavirus, according to the metropolitan government.

The capital's daily cases increased by 223 from a week earlier and weekly average by 26.9 pct to 663.6.

The number of severe COVID-19 cases under the metropolitan government's criteria fell by two from Wednesday to 60.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]