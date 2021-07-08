Restaurants Outraged over Another Alcohol Ban

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Restaurants and bars in Tokyo are outraged as they will be forced to suspend serving alcohol again under a fresh COVID-19 state of emergency.

Restaurant and bar owners are complaining of what they see as the double standard imposed by the government in banning alcohol while allowing the Tokyo Olympics to proceed as planned.

"I feel that, if they're going to do the Olympics, we should be allowed to operate too," said Takahide Akutsu, manager of an "izakaya" pub in Bunkyo Ward. "It's hard to accept it even if they tell me to do so."

Akutsu said that alcohol is a major factor that draws customers to the pub and that sales would plunge if it cannot be served.

Tokyo will be under the state of emergency from Monday through Aug. 22, a period that includes the entire duration of the Olympics.

