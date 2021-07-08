Suga Positive about Compiling Extra Budget for FY 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga suggested Thursday that he is positive about drawing up a supplementary budget for fiscal 2021 to shore up the pandemic-battered domestic economy.

"We'll take action appropriately and flexibly while watching the economic situation," Suga told a press conference.

The prime minister said his government aims for economic growth while paying close attention to the pandemic's impact on people's daily lives. He added that economic stimulus is always in his mind.

On the same day, Toshihiro Nikai, secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said a supplementary budget of nearly 30 trillion yen must be considered.

"We haven't forgot fiscal consolidation, but we should take drastic measures to resolve people's anxiety," Nikai said during the taping of a television program.

