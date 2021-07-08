No Tokyo Olympics under Emergency: Opposition Lawmakers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Following the Japanese government's decision to put Tokyo under a fresh state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic, opposition lawmakers are calling for this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics to be canceled or postponed.

Speaking to reporters, the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan's leader, Yukio Edano, criticized the government for repeatedly imposing a state of emergency. In Tokyo, the previous and third state of emergency was lifted only at the end of June 20.

The Liberal Democratic Party-led government is "repeating the same mistake," Edano argued, adding that the ruling coalition "lacks ability to run the government,"

"It's not too late" to cancel or postpone the Tokyo Games, scheduled to start on July 23, the CDP leader said. "What should be held is not the Olympics but an extraordinary parliamentary session," he claimed.

Japanese Communist Party chief Kazuo Shii told a press conference that it is "contradictory" to host the Olympics while asking the public to comply with restrictions to curb COVID-19 infections.

