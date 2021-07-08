Panel Urges Scrapping Private English Tests Plan for Unified Exams

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 8 (Jiji Press)--An expert panel of Japan's education ministry proposed Thursday to scrap the planned introduction of private-sector English tests and open-ended questions for annual unified university entrance examinations.

The panel also advised that the ministry, instead, promote the adoption of such tests and questions by universities for their own entrance exams.

Receiving the recommendation, education minister Koichi Hagiuda said his ministry "will respond positively."

In line with the experts' conclusion, the unified exam reform ideas will officially be abandoned as early as this summer, informed sources said, adding that the ministry will provide financial assistance for promoting each university's efforts.

The panel came up with the proposal after it "recognized the challenges of a system that relies heavily on external examinations," in view of many privately run English proficiency tests having been canceled amid the novel coronavirus crisis.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]