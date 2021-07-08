Olympic Venues in Tokyo Area to Have No Spectators

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics and related officials agreed Thursday to ban spectators from venues in the Japanese capital and the three neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama.

This means that the opening and closing ceremonies of the Olympics, set to take place at the Japan National Stadium in central Tokyo, will have no spectators. The Olympics are scheduled to kick off on July 23.

The agreement came after the Japanese government said earlier on Thursday that Tokyo will be placed under a COVID-19 state of emergency from Monday through Aug. 22, a period that covers the entire duration of the Olympics.

"We decided that allowing no spectators will help us gain understanding of holding the events," Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee, said at a press conference.

"We're very sorry for those who had been looking forward to watching the events at venues," she said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]