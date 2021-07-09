Fate of Japan's COVID-19 Response Up to Vaccinations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--The fate of the Japanese government's measures against the novel coronavirus epidemic hinges on vaccination efforts, as the country prepares to impose its fourth state of emergency on Tokyo less than two weeks before the start of the Olympic Games.

The resurgence of the virus in the Tokyo metropolitan area forced the administration of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to declare another state of emergency ahead of the Tokyo Games' opening ceremony on July 23. The emergency will be in place from Monday.

It is unclear whether the latest move will be effective in preventing infections, due to the spread of variant strains and public reluctance to continue self-restraint.

Infections among elderly people have remained low during the latest COVID-19 resurgence in Tokyo. According to data submitted to a meeting of the health ministry's expert panel on Wednesday, the share of infection cases involving those aged 65 or older stand at around 5.7 pct, much lower than the roughly 10 pct to 20 pct in March through May.

Similar trends have been observed across the country.

