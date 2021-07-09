Tokyo Not to Ask Commercial Facilities to Halt Operations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government has decided not to ask local large-scale commercial facilities to suspend operations temporarily under the fourth coronavirus state of emergency to be put in place in the Japanese capital from Monday.

At a meeting Thursday of its novel coronavirus response headquarters, the metropolitan government decided to continue requesting department stores to close by 8 p.m. and movie theaters and amusement parks to close by 9 p.m. from Monday.

The metropolitan government will also ask local eateries not to serve alcoholic drinks under the fresh state of emergency.

"The metropolitan government shares a strong sense of crisis with the Japanese government," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said at the meeting.

She said the metropolitan government will focus on countermeasures against the coronavirus at eating and drinking establishments, responses to people in their 50s, a generation facing an increase in the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients, and the promotion of coronavirus vaccinations.

