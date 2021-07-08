Suga Ready to Hold Summit with S. Korea's Moon in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga expressed his readiness on Thursday to hold a summit meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in if the president comes to Japan to attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.

"If the president visits Japan, we would of course treat him sincerely under diplomatic protocol," Suga said at a press conference.

But the prime minister also said, "I understand that who will attend (the opening ceremony) from South Korea is yet to be decided."

Referring to the thorny bilateral issues of wartime labor and "comfort women," prostitutes at Japanese military brothels before and during World War II, including those who were forced to work there, Suga admitted that Japan-South Korea relations are in a "very severe situation."

"To resolve the pending issues, it's important for South Korea to take action with a sense of responsibility," the Japanese leader said. "We'll continue to strongly demand appropriate action (by South Korea)," he added.

