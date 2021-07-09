U.S. Voices Support for Tokyo Olympics without Spectators

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, July 8 (Jiji Press)--White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday voiced the U.S. government's support for Tokyo Olympics organizers' decision to ban spectators from venues in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

U.S. President Joe Biden "supports the Tokyo Olympic Games and the public health measures necessary to protect athletes, staff and spectators," Psaki told a press conference when asked about the organizers' decision made the same day not to allow fans into Olympic venues in Tokyo and the three neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The press secretary also said that the U.S. government's advance team will arrive in Tokyo later this week for the Olympics.

"We're still assessing the feasibility" of U.S. first lady Jill Biden attending the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony to be held July 23, Psaki added.

