Troubled 8 Years Leading Up to Tokyo Olympics (2)

Newsfrom Japan

Second in a series

Disregard for People behind Ado over Olympic Venue, Logos

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--The scrapping of the original design for the centerpiece venue for the Tokyo Games and the initial Games logos in 2015 had two things in common--a lack of transparency and disregard for the people.

After Tokyo won its bid in 2013 to host the Olympics and Paralympics, the total construction costs for Japan's new National Stadium, where the opening and closing ceremonies of both Games are set to take place, were found to balloon possibly to 300 billion yen from the initial projection of 130 billion yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]