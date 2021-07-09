Toyota to Stop Donating to Republican Election Objectors

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> said Thursday it has decided to stop contributing to U.S. Republican lawmakers who refused to accept Joe Biden's presidential election victory last year.

The decision came as the Lincoln Project, an anti-Donald Trump group within the Republican Party, on the same day started to run a video advertisement criticizing the Japanese automaker for its contributions to such election objectors.

According to U.S. media reports, the group saw as a problem Toyota's contributions totaling 55,000 dollars made through its political action committee to 37 Republican lawmakers who voted against certifying Biden's victory.

In the video ad, the Lincoln Project said: "America's free market, democratic system has been good for companies like Toyota for a long time. So, why would Toyota support politicians who tried to overthrow very system that's been so profitable for them."

The group said it will run the ad through television and the internet in New York and other areas in the United States, including Texas, where Toyota's U.S. headquarters is located.

