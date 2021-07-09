Olympic Flame Arrives in Tokyo in Ceremony without Fans

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--The Olympic flame arrived in Tokyo on Friday, with a welcoming ceremony taking place without spectators amid a resurgence of the novel coronavirus in the host city.

"We have overcome difficult circumstances thanks to the strong determination of people across the country and creative ways of achieving solutions," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said at the arrival ceremony, held at the Komazawa Olympic Park General Sports Ground.

"I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude for being able to welcome the Olympic flame without trouble," she said.

In the ceremony, which was streamed online, Japanese Paralympic shooter Aki Taguchi on a wheelchair, who has competed in the Paralympics three times, carried the Olympic flame in a lantern and handed it to Koike.

"I look forward to seeing the flame at the Olympic stadiums," Taguchi said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]