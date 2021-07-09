IAEA Agrees to Support Japan over N-Plant Water Release into Sea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan officially made an agreement to receive support from the International Atomic Energy Agency over the planned release of treated radioactive water from the tsunami-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean, the industry ministry said Friday.

The IAEA will provide support in monitoring the environmental effects of the water release and disseminating information to the international community on the safety of the measure.

A review mission will be sent to Japan by the IAEA to inspect whether the disposal is carried out appropriately.

The team will evaluate the safety of the releasing process, effects on ocean water quality and Japan's environmental monitoring.

The first IAEA-led mission is slated to visit Japan by the end of this year.

