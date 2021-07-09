Court Injunction Filed to Stop Tokyo Games

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Four people from citizen groups in Tokyo and the central Japan prefecture of Nagano filed on Friday a temporary court injunction ordering the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The plaintiffs claimed that the government's plan of hosting a safe and secure Tokyo Games is completely unsubstantiated, especially with the novel coronavirus spreading further in Japan.

According to the written application, filed with the Tokyo District Court, the plaintiffs said it would not be possible to hold a Tokyo Games in which citizens do not come into contact with related officials and athletes from overseas, even if the sporting event is held without spectators.

If the games is held while the Japanese capital is under the Japanese government's fourth state of emergency over the coronavirus epidemic, the Tokyo Games will "damage the health of citizens and put their lives in jeopardy," the plaintiffs said.

Speaking at a press conference, Satoshi Horiuchi, 50, one of the plaintiffs, said, "We are concerned about the spread of coronavirus variants as tens of thousands of people from outside of Japan will come to the country if organizers go ahead with the Tokyo Games as planned."

