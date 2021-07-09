93 Nations to Attend Hiroshima Peace Ceremony

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Representatives of 93 countries and the European Union were slated to attend this year's Aug. 6 peace memorial ceremony in Hiroshima as of Wednesday, the western Japan city said Friday.

The ceremony, marking the 76th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima, is expected to have the second-largest number of participating nations, following the event in 2015, attended by representatives from 100 countries and the EU.

Among nuclear states, the United States, Israel, India, Britain, France and Russia will join this year's event. China and Pakistan will be absent.

North Korea was again not invited, as it has no embassy in Japan.

As a measure to prevent novel coronavirus infections, the number of seats will be reduced to less than 10 pct of the usual level. Also, the planned musical performance by high school students will have a limited number of participants.

