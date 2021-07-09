Twin Giant Panda Cubs in Tokyo Male, Female

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--The twin giant panda cubs born at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo on June 23 are a male and a female, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said Friday.

The zoo will ask the public to help name the two cubs after their condition becomes stable, Koike told a press conference.

"We want to choose friendly names with the public," she said.

The two cubs are in good health, and the black patterns around their eyes and on their ears, shoulders and other body parts have become clearer, according to the zoo.

Their weights are increasing steadily, the zoo said. The male and female cubs weighed 331 and 319 grams, respectively, and were both 18 centimeters long.

