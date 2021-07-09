Japan Logs 2,278 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of people newly found positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 came to 2,278 in Japan on Friday, topping the 2,000 mark for the third consecutive day.

The nationwide number of severe COVID-19 cases dropped by 23 from the previous day to 441, while 20 new deaths were reported among infected people across the country.

In Tokyo, 822 people were newly confirmed with the coronavirus, up by 162 from a week earlier, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

Tokyo's daily infection tally averaged 686.7 for the last week, up 27.9 pct from the preceding week.

Of the newly infected people in the capital, 270 were in their 20s, 157 in their 30s, 147 in their 40s and 112 in their 50s. People aged 65 or over accounted for 26.

