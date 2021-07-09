Tokyo Logs 822 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of people newly found positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 came to 822 in Tokyo on Friday, up by 162 from a week earlier, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

Across Japan, the number of severe COVID-19 cases dropped by 23 from the previous day to 441, according to the health ministry.

Tokyo's daily infection tally averaged 686.7 for the last week, up 27.9 pct from the preceding week.

Of the newly infected people in the capital, 270 were in their 20s, 157 in their 30s, 147 in their 40s and 112 in their 50s. People aged 65 or over accounted for 26.

Under the metropolitan government's criteria, the number of severe cases in Tokyo rose by two to 62.

