No Intention to Return to National Politics: Tokyo Gov. Koike

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said Friday that she has no intention of returning to national politics, despite speculation by some in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

“I know people are talking in different ways, but (the idea of returning to national politics is) nowhere in my mind,” Koike told a regular press conference.

“In the office of governor now, I’m in the middle of the fight against the coronavirus, as well as preparations for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics,” the governor stressed, indicating she plans to concentrate on her current job.

Koike made the remarks after LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai said earlier this week that Koike would be very much welcomed if she came back to the Diet, Japan’s parliament.

“I want to thank (Nikai) for his continuing guidance,” Koike said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]