Nishimura Backs Away from Sharing Info on Noncompliant Eateries with Banks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura on Friday withdrew his earlier idea to share information with banks on eateries defying requests not to serve alcohol amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nishimura had suggested the idea only the day before, in a bid to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus infections, with such requests set to be made under a COVID-19 state of emergency from Monday to Aug. 22.

But the idea floated by Nishimura met criticism from ruling and opposition parties that it could lead to abuse of dominant position by financial institutions.

At a press conference on Thursday evening, Nishimura said, "We aim to have financial institutions urge (restaurants and bars) to comply."

On Friday morning, Nishimura told a news conference that the possible step would not be based on a law. He stressed that the government will not encourage banks to restrict lending to noncompliant businesses.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]