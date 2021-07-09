Japan Marks Record Low Rail Congestion Rates in FY 2020

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Congestion rates on major railway lines in Japan’s three major metropolitan areas marked record lows in fiscal 2020, which ended in March, the transport ministry said Friday.

Congestion rates during morning rush hours stood at around 100 pct in all three areas, the lowest levels since records began in fiscal 1975.

The dip reflects the increased adoption of staggered commuting and remote working amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A 100 pct congestion rate is a situation in which all passengers can either sit in seats or hold onto straps or bars near the doors, according to the ministry.

The congestion rate in the Tokyo area stood at 107 pct, down 56 percentage points from fiscal 2019. The Osaka area congestion rate fell 23 points to 103 pct, while that of the Nagoya area dropped 28 points to 104 pct.

