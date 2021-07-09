"Demon Slayer" Studio, President Indicted for Tax Evasion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo public prosecutors on Friday filed charges against a Japanese anime studio known for producing the "Demon Slayer" series and its president for invading a total of 137 million yen in tax.

Hikaru Kondo, president of Ufotable Inc., was indicted without arrest, while the Tokyo studio was indicted.

Ufotable was charged with evading some 109 million yen in corporate tax and some 28 million yen in consumption tax in the year ended in August 2015 and the two years through August 2018.

The studio allegedly hid a total of 441 million yen in income during the periods by understating sales at a total of four cafes it operates in Tokyo and the western city of Osaka.

The Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau raided Ufotable in 2019 and filed a complaint against the studio with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office last year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]