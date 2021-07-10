Spectators to Be Banned at Olympic Soccer Matches in Hokkaido

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--The organizers of the Tokyo Olympics said Friday that they will ban spectators from all soccer matches in Sapporo, Hokkaido, northern Japan.

The Hokkaido prefectural government decided that holding the soccer matches with spectators will promote the flow of people between regions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Japanese government on Thursday said it will put Tokyo under a COVID-19 state of emergency from Monday through Aug. 22, which overlaps totally with the Olympics, set to kick off on July 23.

Later on Thursday, officials from the Olympics organizing committee and related organizations agreed to bar spectators from venues in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures.

Sapporo is scheduled to host 10 Olympic soccer matches.

