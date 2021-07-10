Special Heavy Rain Warnings Issued for Southwestern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency on Saturday issued special heavy rain warnings to parts of the southwestern prefectures of Kagoshima, Kumamoto and Miyazaki.

Residents of affected areas should ensure their safety immediately, Ryuta Kurora, director of the agency's Forecast Division, said at a news conference.

"Disasters are highly likely to have occurred and residents are facing a risk of losing their lives," Kurora said.

The special heavy rain warnings were issued for five cities and towns in Kagoshima and one city each in Miyazaki and Kumamoto prefectures, where evacuation advisories were issued. The warnings were downgraded later for Miyazaki and Kumamoto.

The three prefectures had heavy rains between Friday night and Saturday morning due to the impact of a seasonal rain front.

