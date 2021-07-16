Troubled 8 Years Leading Up to Tokyo Olympics (3)
Third in a series
Corruption Scandal Resurfaced over Tokyo Games
Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--A corruption scandal resurfaced in 2019 over the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, sending a shock wave to the Japanese Olympic Committee.
In January that year, the news broke that then JOC President Tsunekazu Takeda was under investigation by French authorities over bribery allegations related to Tokyo's successful bid to host the Games.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]