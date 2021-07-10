Special Heavy Rain Warnings Issued for Southwestern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency issued special heavy rain warnings to parts of the southwestern prefectures of Kagoshima, Kumamoto and Miyazaki on Saturday.

The special heavy rain warnings were issued for five cities and towns in Kagoshima and one city each in Miyazaki and Kumamoto prefectures, where evacuation advisories and mudslide warnings were also issued. The special heavy rain warnings were downgraded later.

The three prefectures had heavy rains between Friday night and Saturday morning due to the impact of a seasonal rain front.

Rainfall reached some 120 millimeters in an area near the Kagoshima town of Satsuma for an hour until 3 a.m. Saturday (6 p.m. Friday GMT), according to the agency.

The Kagoshima prefectural government said that some houses in the cities of Izumi and Satsumasendai and Satsuma have been flooded below the floor level.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]