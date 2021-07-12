Japan, S. Korea in Nervous Talks over Expected Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan and South Korea are in nervous talks over an expected summit between their leaders in Japan during the Tokyo Olympics, set to begin on July 23.

While Tokyo plans to hold such a meeting as part of diplomatic protocol, Seoul is demanding serious discussions on pending bilateral issues.

According to South Korean media reports, the country's president, Moon Jae-in, is considering visiting Japan on July 23.

"If the president visits Japan, we will of course treat him politely under diplomatic protocol," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told a press conference Thursday, seeing the need to treat every visiting leader equally as the Olympic host nation.

Relations between the two East Asian nations have been chilled by thorny issues including wartime labor and "comfort women," forced to work at brothels for Japanese soldiers before and during World War II.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]