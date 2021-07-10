Japan Confirms 2,458 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 2,458 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the first daily figure above 2,400 since June 5.

The country had 428 COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, a decrease of 13 from Friday. There were 11 new deaths.

Tokyo reported 950 new cases, an increase of 234 from a week before.

In prefectures surrounding the capital, the number of new cases stood at 147 in Saitama, 204 in Chiba and 310 in Kanagawa.

Tokyo and the three prefectures together accounted for more than 60 pct of the country's total.

