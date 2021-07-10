Olympic Matches in Fukushima to Ban Spectators

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Olympics organizing committee said Saturday that baseball and softball matches in the northeastern Japan prefecture of Fukushima will be held without spectators.

The matches are set to take place at the Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium as part of efforts to support reconstruction from the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami as well as the subsequent nuclear disaster.

The Fukushima prefectural government decided to ban spectators based on the COVID-19 situation and an approach to the Olympics by Hokkaido.

"It was a difficult decision," made due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Fukushima, Governor Masao Uchibori told a press conference. "The preparations were poor," he added, criticizing the organizing committee.

Previously, the Fukushima venue could have been filled up to 50 pct capacity with a maximum of 10,000 spectators.

