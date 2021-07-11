Japanese Prefectural Chiefs Call for Stable Vaccine Supplies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese prefectural governors urged the central government Sunday to ensure stable supplies of COVID-19 vaccines to prevent another wave of infections.

Forty-one governors, meeting by video link, criticized the government over delays in vaccine supplies that forced many municipalities to suspend vaccination appointments.

"It's ridiculous that we are told that there are no supplies after we're prepared to go ahead," Hyogo Governor Toshizo Ido said. "The government needs to take a hard look at itself," he said.

At the beginning of the meeting, Kamon Iizumi, governor of Tokushima and president of the National Governors' Association, said the delta variant is becoming the dominant COVID-19 strain. "We have to fight off a fifth wave," he said.

The governors also urged the government to ensure that the Tokyo Olympics, set to kick off on July 23, do not spread COVID-19 infections, citing concerns that the event will create a large flow of people.

